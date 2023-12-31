UK PM Sunak at centre of Tory breakdown over 'secret election talks' with Dominic Cummings

The British Conservative lawmakers reportedly expressed anger and alarm over reports that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak offered Boris Johnson's former chief aide Dominic Cummings a secret deal to help him win the elections.

According to a report in The Guardian, one Conservative MP said that should have "no place in political life".

Another reportedly likened it to letting "an arsonist into your home".

Sunak met Cummings twice inside 10, Downing Street

Downing Street has not denied Sunak met Cummings twice for discussions. They, however, rejected Cummings’s assertion that this involved a job offer, saying the prime minister simply had "a broad discussion" with him.

Also watch | Former UK PM Boris Johnson claims Rishi Sunak was a 'stooge' put in place by Cummings | WION × Cummings, one of the architects of the successful Vote Leave campaign, was sacked by Johnson. Cummings continues to remain one of the most controversial figures in UK politics.

What did Sunak expect of Cummings?

According to sources cited by The Guardian, Cummings claimed that Sunak proposed a private role for him in preparing for the next election.

But disagreements arose over the terms of this arrangement, with Cummings insisting on prioritisation of critical issues. Cummings stated, "I'd rather the Tories lose than continue without prioritizing what's important and the voters."

One former cabinet minister described Cummings as "deeply toxic".

Another senior backbencher reportedly questioned the potential harm Cummings could bring, recalling the public outrage over his trip to Bernard Castle during the pandemic.

Downing Street reportedly did not declare these meetings in the official register, the Guardian report claimed. A government spokesperson said: “In full accordance with the ministerial code, meetings with private individuals to discuss political matters do not need to be declared.”