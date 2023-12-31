Dominic Cummings claims 'secret deal' with Rishi Sunak for election victory

Former Chief Aide to UK's ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, has made startling claims that Chancellor Rishi Sunak sought a clandestine agreement with him to secure victory for the Conservative Party in the upcoming election. According to reports citing The Sunday Times, Cummings revealed that the prime minister sought his counsel on maintaining power during the electoral process.

Reportedly, Cummings advised Sunak to depart from his cautious economic strategy and instead recommended implementing an emergency budget, resolving NHS strikes, and doubling the income tax threshold for the 40p rate from £50,271 to £100,000.

The former director of Vote Leave, which functioned as a campaign organisation advocating for a "Leave" vote during the 2016 United Kingdom European Union membership referendum, also allegedly advocated Sunak for the UK to leave the European Convention on Human Rights.

How has Number 10 responded?

While Number 10 has not refuted Cummings's account, a Downing Street source reportedly clarified that although there was a broad discussion about politics and campaigning, no job offer was extended.

The meeting between Cummings and Sunak reportedly took place in December last year in London and again in July in North Yorkshire.

Cummings, addressing the reported secret deal, stated, "He wanted a secret deal in which I delivered the election and he promised to take government seriously after the election. But I'd rather the Tories lose than continue in office without prioritising what's important and the voters."

Highlighting the contentious dynamics within the Conservative Party, Cummings asserted, "The post-2016 Tories are summed up by the fact that Sunak, like Johnson, would rather lose than take government seriously. Both thought their MPs agreed with them, and both were right."

Cummings departed from Number 10 in the autumn of 2020 following a power struggle and criticism of his well-known trip to Barnard Castle.

In response to reports of the Cummings-Sunak meeting, Labour's Shadow Paymaster General, Jonathan Ashworth, criticised Sunak, saying, "Out of touch Rishi Sunak is asking the wrong question if he thinks the lockdown rule-breaking architect of Boris Johnson's failed premiership is the answer."