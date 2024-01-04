'Bill Clinton likes them young': Epstein court files expose former US president's dark sexual desires

In the sealed Jeffrey Epstein files, it has been revealed that the United States former president likes “young girls” on Thursday (Jan 4).



A judge in New York started the process of unsealing court documents which have been connected to notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and threw light on some prominent names related to the case as well as some previously undisclosed details.



The unsealed documents, which included almost 1,000 pages of depositions and statements, implicated various celebrities and political personalities including former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.



The first section of unsealed documents, which was released on Wednesday (Jan 3), was part of the huge set of papers which included nearly 200 names, including Epstein's accusers to influential personalities in business and politics.

Bill Clinton emerged as one of the biggest names among the notable figures named in the unsealed documents.



Clinton who had allegedly flown on a private plane of Epstein. Meanwhile, Johanna Sjoberg, an Epstein accuser, in her 2016 deposition recounted the claim of Epstein that "Clinton likes them young" while referring to the young girls.

'Strolling with beautiful girls in both arms': How Giuffre described Clinton

Accuser Virginia Giuffre, whose statements have also been recorded in the court files, had earlier in a memoir's manuscript described Clinton as the man who walked “into the night with a beautiful woman on each arm” while visiting Epstein's “Pedophile Island.”



“Strolling into the darkness with two beautiful girls around either arm, Bill seemed content to retire for the evening,” wrote Giuffre, in a manuscript cited by the Daily Mail.

Giuffre further wrote that Clinton, at the dinner, sat next to “two lovely girls” who were visiting from New York and said that since Hillary was not present, he could let his “provocative cheeky side” come out.



“Teasing the girls on either side of him with playful pokes and brassy comments, there was no modesty between any of them,” said Giuffre, in the manuscript.

Watch: Names of Jeffrey Epstein associates and others unsealed in lawsuit documents As per reports, Clinton has been mentioned as "John Doe 36” more than 50 times in the redacted documents. However, he has not been accused of any wrongdoings. Meanwhile, Clinton's spokesperson said that it has been nearly two decades since the former US president got in touch with Epstein, emphasising that he has not been accused of any criminal activity, related to him.



Clinton had also been involved with a 22-year-old White House intern when he was the country's president.