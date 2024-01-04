Stephen Hawking visited Epstein's disgraced island but did he engage in 'underage orgy' too?

A bombshell 949-page document unsealed by a US court on Wednesday (Jan 3) showed that deceased Hollywood financier and convicted paedophile sex offender Jeffrey Epstein emailed his British aide to deny claims that Physicist Stephen Hawking participated in a mass event for sexual perversion with 'underage' girls.

Epstein was ready to reward a survivor's friend that the claims of Hawking's participation in one such event were false, the documents show.

In an email sent by Epstein to Ghislaine Maxwell -- British socialite convicted of grooming and sex trafficking girls for abuse by Jeffrey Epstein -- the paedophile asks Maxwell to see if any of the friends of Virginia Giuffre, a survivor of his acts of paedophilia would come forward to help prove her allegations against Hawking were false.

"The strongest is the Clinton dinner, and the new version in the Virgin Islands that Stephen Hawking participated in an underage orgy."

Stephen Hawking visited Epstein's infamous island

Photos show the famous physicist visited Epstein's infamous island in 2006 during a conference reportedly funded by Epstein on the neighboring island of St. Thomas.

Hawking is pictured attending a barbecue and taking a submarine tour of the sea bed off the island, The Telegraph reported.

Hawking is best known for his discovery that black holes emit radiation which can be detected by special instrumentation, according to NASA.

On Wednesday (Jan 3), a 946-page trove of court documents from Giuffre's 2015 lawsuit against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell were unsealed. The case was settled in 2017.

Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking, was the only person ever punished for the sex trafficking ring.

While the case was settled in 2017, the names had been secret until now.