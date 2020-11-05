US formally leaves Paris climate accord after US election results; Biden vows to return

Few hours after the Americans finished voting in the US election 2020, the Donald Trump administration formally left the Parris accord on Wednesday.

Parris accord is a collective agreement of nearly 200 countries who work together with the aim to prevent the earth's temperatures from rising above the determined temperature — 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial revolution temperatures — as scientists fear it can lead to disastrous consequences if the temperature is exceeded.

This is the first time a country has withdrawn from an international climate change pact. When the Trump administration formally announced leaving the accord, the former Vice President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden took to Twitter to condemn this decision.

"Today, the Trump Administration officially left the Paris Climate Agreement. And in exactly 77 days, a Biden Administration will rejoin it," he tweeted.

The tweet came as a ray of hope and many believe that Biden will stay true to his word. If not, this withdrawal from the Trump administration will lead to one of the biggest and most powerful countries in the world setting up an example of not doing enough for climate change. This will also attract criticism from the other countries as the US is the world's second-biggest carbon emitter.

For now, Biden has proposed a $1.7 trillion plan to tackle the carbon emissions and aims to bring the US to a net-zero carbon emission by the year 2050. Trump, on the other hand, has promoted the fossil fuel industry and has often questioned the existence of climate change.

The question of whether or not the US will make a comeback in the Paris accord will be clear only after the new President is sworn in.