US election 2020 result LIVE updates: US media projects Biden at 117 electoral votes, Trump at 80

Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Photograph: AFP
Nov 04, 2020, 08.03 AM
Biden wins in Colorado and Columbia: US networks
Nov 04, 2020, 08.01 AM
Voters under 30 years old across the Midwest are swinging toward Joe Biden, according to preliminary exit polling.
Nov 04, 2020, 07.52 AM
Let's narrow down the leads. The US media has projected Biden at 117 electoral votes, and Trump at 80.
The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC, CBS and The New York Times.
Alabama (9)
Arkansas (6)
Indiana (11)
Kentucky (8)
Louisiana (8)
Mississippi (6)
North Dakota (3)
Oklahoma (7)
South Dakota (3)
Tennessee (11)
West Virginia (5)
Wyoming (3)
Connecticut (7)
Delaware (3)
District of Columbia (3)
Illinois (20)
Maryland (10)
Massachusetts (11)
New Jersey (14)
New York (29)
Rhode Island (4)
Vermont (3)
Virginia (13)
Nov 04, 2020, 07.49 AM
Based on CNN's current projections, Biden has 73 electoral college votes, and Trump has 48 electoral college votes.
Nov 04, 2020, 07.45 AM
The lead so far --
Joe Biden:
New York
New Jersey
North Carolina
Ohio
New Hampshire
Pennsylvania
Texas
Donald Trump:
Florida
Michigan
Georgia
Virginia
Nov 04, 2020, 07.43 AM
Joe Biden will win New Jersey, CNN projects.
Nov 04, 2020, 07.40 AM
Trump wins North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Louisiana: US media
Nov 04, 2020, 07.39 AM
HUGE! Joe Biden looks all set to win New York. The US networks have projected his victory.
Nov 04, 2020, 07.37 AM
The latest report from US election 2020 says polls have now closed in more than a dozen states, including the key swing states of Michigan and Wisconsin.
Nov 04, 2020, 07.15 AM
Trump takes Alabama and Mississippi: US media
Nov 04, 2020, 07.12 AM
Biden wins in Illinois, Rhode Island: US media
Nov 04, 2020, 07.07 AM
Donald Trump has won Arkansas, the US media reports.
Nov 04, 2020, 07.06 AM
US media has projected Joe Biden winning in Connecticut.
Nov 04, 2020, 06.51 AM
It's turning out to be a close contest, as per the US media.
Donald Trump has won the states of Oklahoma, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama.
Joe Biden has won seven states, including his home state of Delaware. The Democratic nominee won Rhode Island, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, Delaware and Connecticut.
Nov 04, 2020, 06.45 AM
President Trump tweeted minutes earlier as the first six states closed their polling saying the Republicans were "looking really good all over the country".
Nov 04, 2020, 05.38 AM
Polls have closed in six US states, including key battleground state of Georgia.
Nov 04, 2020, 05.29 AM
According to reports, absentee and mail-in ballots are being processed in one Pennsylvania county at a gym in a local university.
Nov 04, 2020, 05.23 AM
WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020
A buoyant Trump said Republicans were "looking really good" as US election voting reached its peak.
Nov 04, 2020, 05.16 AM
Over 100 million voters have already exercised their franchise. According to US Elections Project, 101,167,740 people in the United States have voted already with 35,923,053 in-person votes and 65,244,687 mail-in ballots.
In California over 12 million votes have cast their ballot with over 9 million in Texas who have exercised their democratic right even as President Trump and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden meet with last-minute voters.