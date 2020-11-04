US election 2020: Donald Trump criticises 'surprise ballot dumps' for lagging behind Joe Biden

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused ''surprise ballot dumps'' in key states where he was leading as the reason why he is lagging behind his rival Joe Biden in the US election 2020.

The Republican candidate shared a post on Twitter claiming that although he was leading in many key states last night, however, after the ''surprise ballot dumps'' were counted, his votes started to ''magically disappear''.

Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020 ×

Twitter labeled the tweet claiming ballot irregularities as "misleading". It had also taken similar action against an earlier tweet by the president.

Users were able to read the tweets after clicking through a warning that "some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading."

As it stands, Biden has won 238 electoral votes and Trump a maximum of 213, based on the states they've so far won.

The leads in numerous states have shifted back-and-forth between the candidates as votes are counted.

The US election was plunged into chaos as President Donald Trump prematurely declared victory and sought Supreme Court intervention to stop vote-counting, even as his Democratic rival Joe Biden voiced confidence in his own chances.

In a divisive election cast under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 230,000 lives in the United States, Trump appeared to have avoided a Democratic wave predicted by some polls but he still needs key states to secure another four-year term.

The campaign manager of the former Vice President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden had slammed Trump calling his statements "outrageous".

"We won't rest until everyone's vote is counted," Biden said on Twitter.

We won't rest until everyone's vote is counted. Tune in as my campaign manager @jomalleydillon and campaign adviser Bob Bauer give an update on where the race stands. https://t.co/Rwz4iR25B3 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020 ×

Trump has often accused national polls that showed him trailing behind Biden of ''bias'' and called them ''fake''.

US media outlets have projected wins for the Republican incumbent in 23 states including big prizes Florida and Texas, as well as Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, and Ohio -- all states he won in 2016.

Biden has captured 20 states including his home state Delaware and big prizes California and New York, as well as the US capital. The former vice president has flipped one state won by Trump in 2016 -- Arizona, in the southwest.