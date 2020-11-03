US election 2020: Donald Trump dismisses 'fake' polls, Joe Biden urges Americans to end 'chaos'

On the final day of the campaign of the US election 2020, President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed polls that show him headed for defeat.

Meanwhile, his Democratic challenger Joe Biden urged Americans to draw a line under four years of "chaos."

While campaigning in the most fiercely contested battleground, Pennsylvania, The president threatened legal action to stop counting beyond Election Day. If Pennsylvania ballot-counting takes several days, as is allowed, Trump charged that “cheating can happen as you have never seen. ”

Both campaigns insist they have a pathway to victory, though Biden’s options for winning the required 270 Electoral College votes are more plentiful. Trump is banking on a surge of enthusiasm from his most loyal supporters in addition to potential legal maneuvers.

Trump won the state in a stunner in 2016, but Biden has maintained a steady if narrowing lead there, and will make an 11th-hour Election Day trip to his gritty childhood hometown of Scranton.

Trump jetted into the city for a raucous event on Biden's home turf, but not before rallying supporters in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

"I watch these fake polls," Trump said there. "We're going to win anyway."

The Republican's gripe at pollsters, combined with swipes at journalists, social media CEOs and his 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton, reflected the bitter mood as he faces the possibility of being removed from the White House.

As he pivoted back to his months-long attempts to paint Biden as either "sleepy" or "corrupt," the crowd chanted: "Lock him up!"

And Trump sought to recapture the spirit of his shock win four years ago, telling the crowd: "You elected an outsider as president who is finally putting America first."

But Biden, who has built his campaign on casting Trump as a reckless failure during the coronavirus pandemic, senses victory.

Opinion polls give him small but steady advantages in all the swing states that tip close elections and even threatening Republican strongholds like Georgia and Texas.

"It's time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home," Biden, 77, told supporters at a socially-distanced event in Cleveland, Ohio.

"We're done with the chaos! We're done with the tweets, the anger, the hate, the failure, the irresponsibility."

While, Trump spent the final full campaign day sprinting through five rallies, from North Carolina to Pennsylvania to Wisconsin. Biden on the other hand, devoted most of his time to Pennsylvania, where a win would leave Trump with an exceedingly narrow path. He also dipped into Ohio, a show of confidence in a state that Trump won by 8 percentage points four years ago.