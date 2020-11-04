Did Jofra Archer predict a win for Joe Biden over Donald Trump? Old tweet goes viral

With counting continuing in the US elections 2020 today, the face-off between current President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has turned into a humdinger. With both Trump and Biden being bullish and confident about their chances of winning the US elections 2020, everyone is keeping a close eye on the counting process and numbers.

While the US elections 2020 has turned into a close call between Trump and Biden, social media users found a light-hearted moment on Wednesday as an old tweet of England pacer Jofra Archer surfaced on the micro-blogging platform.

Archer, who is known for his fierce spells with the ball on the cricket field, has become a household name on social media platform Twitter for his prophetic tweets and his old tweets always resurface on social media whenever something major happens in the world of sports.

But drifting away from the sporting world, one such tweet of Archer from October 4, 2014, went viral on Wednesday as the process of counting votes of US elections 2020 continued in The United States of America.

Archer in the mentioned tweet had just written: “Joe!” as fans linked it with the ongoing US elections 2020 counting process. Notably, Biden is leading the exit polls with over 200 electoral votes while believing he is “on track” to win the US elections 2020.

Here's how Twitterati reacted:

Ok now this is getting interesting — Vishisht Mishra (@DarkLord124k) November 4, 2020 ×

The soothsayer has announced. Stop the counting. Declare Joe Biden the winner. https://t.co/kD2ri8KZhi — SS (@shubh_ind) November 4, 2020 ×

Jofradamus predicted this back in 2014...hope this ones right! https://t.co/62lsJxPMHt — AmerCric (@Amermalik12) November 4, 2020 ×

"I believe we are on track to win the elections," he said, adding, "I'm optimistic about this outcome."

"We are feeling good about where we are," the Democratic presidential hopeful said.

"We knew because of unprecedented early mail-in votes, we will know till every vote, every ballot is counted."

"We are feeling confident about Arizona, Minnesota and we are still in the game in Georgia, although we didn't expect it," Biden stated, adding, "we are feeling confident about Wisconsin."

"We are going to win in Pennsylvania."

"We will know the results by tomorrow morning," he said.

According to reports, Joe Biden is leading with 238 to Trump's 213 votes.

Note: The context of Jofra Archer's mentioned tweet is unclear.