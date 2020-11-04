As US election set for tight finish, here's a comparison of 2016 vs 2020 in key states

Be it Democratic nominee Joe Biden or incumbent President Donald Trump, the winner of the US election 2020 has to wait for the celebrations as the voting so far suggests a neck-and-neck finish.

In the United States, the key states are the battleground or swing states that decide which way election is going. So, as we have to wait for final US election 2020 result, here is a comparison of battleground states from the 2016 presidential election and 2020 election to get a sense of who is ahead.

2016 vs 2020 Presidential election key states

Florida

Trump won the crucial state in 2016 with 49 per cent votes in comparison with Hillary Clinton's 47.8 per cent votes. The state has once again chosen as Trump as he maintains sizeable support of over 50 per cent and is all set to win the state.

Ohio

In the last election, Trump won this state too after getting 52.1 per votes, about seven percentage points more than Clinton. This time too, Trump retained Ohio after getting sizeable support.

Iowa

Trump was able to comfortably win this state in 2016 and this time too he managed to retain it.

Arizona

In the previous election, with support of 49.5 per cent votes, Trump won this state. However, the trends so far suggest that Biden is ahead with a support of over 52 per cent votes, as per CNN tracker.

Wisconsin

With just a slim lead of about 1 percentage point, Trump managed to pull off a victory in this state. However, the trends of this year's election have not yet started since the polling closed recently.

Michigan

Trump won this state with only a lead of 0.3 percentage point over Clinton. This time, however, the trend suggests that Trump is at a comfortable support of 53.1 per cent vote.

