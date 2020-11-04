US Election Result 2020: They will never be able to catch us, we have already won, says Trump

As the US elections results turn into a cliffhanger, President Trump addressed his supporters with First Lady Melania by his side as he thanked the American people for their support. | Live Blog: Biden predicts victory in knife-edge presidential race

"This is a major fraud on our country so we are going to Supreme Court as far as I am concerned we have already won it," Trump said.

Watch:

"I want to thank the First Lady, my entire family, VP Pence and his wife. The results tonight have been phenomenal such a vote, such a success, this is a record," the US president said.

"We won Ohio, we won Texas by 700,000 votes, they don't even include tabulations," Trump said. "It is also clear that we won Georgia. They will never be able to catch us. We won North Carolina. They can't catch us," the US president said.

Also Read: We are on track to win the elections, says Joe Biden

According to US media exit poll results, President Donald Trump has won Florida beating his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground state.

"In Arizona, we have a lot of light in that. Certainly, there are a lot of votes. We don't need that, there is a possibility, a good possibility. Most importantly we are winning Pennsylvania," Trump asserted.

Also Read | US Election Result 2020: They are trying to steal the elections, alleges Trump

"We are up 690,000. It is impossible to catch us. We are winning Michigan, I looked at the numbers and I was like, wow that's a lot."

"We are winning Wisconsin. We don't need all of that. The Governor called me to congratulate me for winning Texas, he said, by the way, what is going on, I have not seen anything like this," he said.