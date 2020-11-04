US Election Result 2020: We are on track to win the elections, says Joe Biden

As counting began in the US elections 2020 today, Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden spoke from his home state Delaware calling for patience as election officials count the votes.

| Live Update - Trump predicts 'big WIN'.

Biden who leads in the exit polls with over 200 electoral votes said that he believed he is "on track" to win the US elections 2020.

"I believe we are on track to win the elections," he said, adding, "I'm optimistic about this outcome."

"We are feeling good about where we are," the Democratic presidential hopeful said.

"We knew because of unprecedented early mail-in votes, we will know till every vote, every ballot is counted."

"We are feeling confident about Arizona, Minnesota and we are still in the game in Georgia, although we didn't expect it," Biden stated, adding, "we are feeling confident about Wisconsin."

"We are going to win in Pennsylvania."

"We will know the results by tomorrow morning," he said.

US President Trump is set to make a statement later tonight.

According to exit polls by US networks, Biden is set to take Vermont. If the projections come true then, then Trump would win 24 electoral votes with Biden winning 16.

Biden is also set to win in his home state of Delaware, according to US networks. According to CNN projects, Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is also set to take New Jersey. Biden is also set to take New York.

US media also projected Joe Biden to win from New Mexico. Biden is also projected to win New Hamshire.

According to US media's electoral college projections, Joe Biden is leading with 209 to Trump's 116 votes.