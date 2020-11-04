Donald Trump Jr tweets image showing Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan

In a major blunder during the US election 2020 in the United States, Donald Trump Jr, son of the American president has shared an image that shows the Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan.

Trump Jr shared an image, saying it is his prediction of the result.

"Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction," Trump Jr wrote on Twitter.

The image showed the world's map marked with blue and red as regions supporting Democrats and Republicans respectively.

It was completely dominated by red colour, Trump Jr's father and incumbent president's party and India was coloured with Blue. However, the region of Jammu and Kashmir along with Pakistan was painted red, displaying support to Trump.

According to the post, the entire Asian continent backed Trump except Washington's rival China and India.

Trump Jr's post came despite strong India-US relations during the tenure of his father and both Indian PM Narendra Modi and Trump having a camaraderie.

Meanwhile, as the counting for US election 2020 begins, both Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are locked in a tight battle with victory celebrations for either side not expected anytime soon.

Trump has retained the crucial battleground state of Florida and won many states that he won in 2016. Biden, on the other hand, is leading in the swing states of Colorado and Minnesota among others and gained a decisive lead in the big state of California.