With President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden locked in a dead heat on the eve of US presidential election 2020 two animals from a Siberian zoo have made their predictions for the winner.

Buyan, a male brown bear kept in a Siberian zoo, has predicted Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump in the US election.

Buyan carefully examined two watermelons portraying American presidential candidates laid out in his enclosure in the Royev Ruchey zoo in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk.

After a moment's hesitation, the bear picked Biden and eagerly sank his teeth into the watermelon with his image.

Two other animal experts in Roev Ruchey sided with an opposing party.

Bartek, an Amur tiger set his expectations on Trump immediately, while Khan, a white Bengal tiger, took some time playing around with the image of Biden before finally rolling the Trump's watermelon away.

Royev Ruchey zoo Director, Andrei Gorban said the position of Donald Trump was more confident in the eyes of the zoo dwellers ahead of his previous presidential race.

"During the previous Trump's elections race, despite the losing position in which the American president has been, all our animals guessed it right. Of course, Trump didn't call back and didn't say thank you, we weren't very mad, but of course, he cannot count on such support from us as before," he commented.

Oracle Bear Buyan had predicted the victory of Donald Trump in 2016.

Buyan was also one of a menagerie of animals in host country Russia that have predicted the outcome of World Cup games.

Americans will be voting for president next week on Tuesday (November 3).