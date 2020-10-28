US election 2020: President Donald Trump's wildest prediction till date

With less than a week to go for the final showdown between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden for the US election 2020, the market of prediction is running wild.

The latest and perhaps the wildest prediction has been made by the Republican presidential candidate himself.

Trump has claimed that his party will retake control of the House of Representatives on November 3.

Also read: Voters' remorse? Surge in 'can I change my vote' as US election nears

Speaking in reference to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Trump told reporters at the White House, ''After the election, we'll get the best stimulus package you've ever seen, because I think we're going to take back the House because of her."

Trump had made a similar prediction last week as well saying, "I think we are going to win the House. "We'll see. But I think we are going to win the House."

However, if nonpartisan political handicappers are to be believed the prediction is likely to fail.

David Wasserman, the polling guru who forecasted Republican candidate Donald Trump's 2016 win, is betting on Democratic candidate Joe Biden this time.

Also read| US election 2020: Polling guru who forecasted Donald Trump's 2016 win, reveals this year's winner

"Overall, we're revising our outlook in the House from a Democratic net gain of five to ten seats to a gain of between five and 15 seats," he said.

Nathaniel Rakich, an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight, said "Democrats have between a 92 and 97 percent chance of keeping control of the House."

Biden leads Trump nationally by 10 percentage points, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll. The national online survey, conducted October 23 to 27, found that 52 per cent of likely voters said they were backing Biden, while 42 per cent were voting for Trump.