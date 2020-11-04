Trump set to win in Indiana, Kentucky: Exit Poll

As polling came to a close in six US states including the key battleground state in Georgia, Edison Research projected a win for US President Donald Trump in Indiana in the US elections. According to newswire AP, the US president is also set to win in Kentucky.| Live update: Polls close in first six US states

According to reports, absentee and mail-in ballots are being processed in one Pennsylvania county at a gym in a local university.

President Trump tweeted minutes earlier as the first six states closed their polling saying the Republicans were "looking really good all over the country".

WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

The US President had said earlier that Americans "should know who won on November 3" referring to early results and clear vote count.

"You have to have a date, and the date happens to be November 3," the US President said during his visit to Republican National Committee offices in Arlington, Virginia.