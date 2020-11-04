US election 2020 LIVE update: Polls close in first six US states, including Georgia

Voting underway in Florida Photograph: AFP
Nov 04, 2020, 05.38 AM
Polls have closed in six US states, including key battleground state of Georgia.
Nov 04, 2020, 05.29 AM
According to reports, absentee and mail-in ballots are being processed in one Pennsylvania county at a gym in a local university.
Nov 04, 2020, 05.23 AM
WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020
A buoyant Trump said Republicans were "looking really good" as US election voting reached its peak.
Nov 04, 2020, 05.16 AM
Over 100 million voters have already exercised their franchise. According to US Elections Project, 101,167,740 people in the United States have voted already with 35,923,053 in-person votes and 65,244,687 mail-in ballots.
In California over 12 million votes have cast their ballot with over 9 million in Texas who have exercised their democratic right even as President Trump and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden meet with last-minute voters.