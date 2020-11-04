US Elections 2020: Country entitled to know who won on November 3, says Trump

As polling in US elections gathers pace, President Trump declared that "we should be entitled to know who won on November 3". | Why Indian Americans are important for both parties

"You have to have a date, and the date happens to be November 3," the US President said during his visit to Republican National Committee offices in Arlington, Virginia.

"This is a dangerous decision for the country."

"We are doing tremendously well in Arizona," Trump declared.

"We have a big night plan. I'm looking at lines of people and all of them very a lot of red. I think we're gonna have a lot of areas," Trump said as voting in the US crossed 100 million.

"We had plenty of money and I didn't call up Wall Street and ask for 2500 million. I was the king of fundraising but I didn't do that," the US President said.

"You can't have these things delayed for many days and maybe weeks," Trump said.

"You can't do that. The whole world is waiting. This country is waiting. But the whole world is waiting."

"You know, winning is easy," he said, but was quick to add, "losing is never easy - not for me it's not."

"Pennsylvania is important, Florida is important, Texas will have a tremendous victory. We're doing well in Arizona," the US president declared.