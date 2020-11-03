US Elections 2020: Over 100 million votes cast; California leads in polling

US Elections 2020 Photograph:( AFP )
Voters in California have voted in large number with over 12 million votes cast
Over 100 million votes have been cast as Americans come out to vote on Election Day on November 3 during US elections 2020.
According to US Elections Project, 100,298,838 votes have been cast with 35,733,103 in-person votes and 64,565,735 mail-in ballots.
Voters in California have voted in large number with over 12 million votes cast with over 9 million voters having cast their ballot in Texas.
In Florida, over 8.9 voters have cast their ballot.
In North Carolina, over 4.5 million votes have been cast. In Ohio, over 3 million voters have cast their ballot.