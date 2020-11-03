US Elections 2020: Over 100 million votes cast; California leads in polling

Over 100 million votes have been cast as Americans come out to vote on Election Day on November 3 during US elections 2020. | Live: No indications foreign actor can compromise polls, says official

According to US Elections Project, 100,298,838 votes have been cast with 35,733,103 in-person votes and 64,565,735 mail-in ballots.

Voters in California have voted in large number with over 12 million votes cast with over 9 million voters having cast their ballot in Texas.

In Florida, over 8.9 voters have cast their ballot.

In North Carolina, over 4.5 million votes have been cast. In Ohio, over 3 million voters have cast their ballot.