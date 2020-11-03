US election 2020: To close his bid for reelection, Trump warns of potential violence in Pennsylvania - a key state

| US election 2020: Joe Biden vs Donald Trump | US election 2020 live updates | US elections 2020 | United States elections | Donald Trump | Joe Biden | Live updates of US election here |

US Election 2020: Trump warns of violence

The incumbent President of the United States, Donald Trump, who is currently vying for a second run in the White House against Democratic hopeful Joe Biden recently claimed that the state of Pennsylvania could be marred by “cheating” in voting, which could trigger violence in the state.

The United States is voting for their next president right now, with tensions running high across the country, owing to the clashes that have become violent in multiple cities over the year. The protests in the US began after the death of George Floyd, who was knelt on by a police officer and eventually died. This triggered a series of clashes between protesters and the government on multiple occasions. Many such deaths at the hand of policemen followed, stirring more trouble in the country.

US Election 2020: Trump denounces mail-in voting

Donald Trump has repeatedly denounced mail-in voting, claiming it would lead to fraud in the ongoing elections, and has attributed his potential loss to this unproven “rigging” on multiple occasions.

As of now, over 100 million Americans have already voted in the elections, proving how much the Americans trusted provisions for early voting. The coronavirus pandemic has also played a large role in deciding how voters cast their ballots.

While Trump warns of violence, the White House has been fenced up to avert any crisis.

The record numbers inducted across the country point to how seriously the elections are being taken by voters this time around, which may be a valid response to the pandemic, which has killed the most people in the world in the US, along with the country’s economic woes, and heightened racial tensions.

US election 2020: The Pennsylvania connect

Recently, the Supreme Court had allowed Pennsylvania to count mail-votes that even arrive upto three days after Election Day. But Trump believes that this would lead to cheating “at a very high level”, while also calling it “very dangerous”.

Following this, he put out a Tweet whereby he claimed that the SC decision could “induce violence in the street”. During a rally in Wisconsin, Trump had claimed that this decision could “put our country in danger”.

Naturally, Twitter flagged Trump’s tweet as potentially misleading.

Trump has also claimed that the results of election be made available on the same night. In fact, it has sometimes taken at least a month for the votes to be fully counted. In 2000, counting finished by Mid-December in a tight race between George W Bush and Al Gore, which was also taken to the Supreme Court.

