US bears responsibility for consequences of rogue adventurism: Iran foreign minister Zarif on Soleimani killing

After the US said it carried out attacks on Baghdad airport that killed Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, Iran's foreign minister said it was "an extremely dangerous and foolish escalation."

"The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism," foreign minister Zarif said in a Twitter post.

The US Department of Defence said in a statement that President ordered the strike on Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani.

"At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization," the US Department of defence said.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed in a statement that Soleimani was killed during the Baghdad airport attack.

"Honoured supreme commander of Islam, Haj Qassim Soleimani, was martyred this morning after a life of struggle in an attack by American helicopters," the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement.