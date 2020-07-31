US appeals court agrees to rehear ex-Trump's aide Michael Flynn's case

The US appeals court on Thursday has agreed to rehear the arguments on Michael Flynn's case. The arguments will concentrate on whether or not the the judge should grant a request to dismiss the criminal case against Flynn.

An oral argument will be held in the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on August 11, month after a three-judge panel decided in favour of Flynn and ordered the US District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington to grant the Justice Department’s motion to clear Flynn.

All charged against Flynn were dropped despite his two affirmations of guilty plea for lying to the FBI in an interview over his Russia contacts.

The decision was questioned and requested to reconsider by Sullivan.

Michael Flynn is an ex-aide of the US President Donald Trump and a retired Army lieutenant general. He was charged under former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation that detailed Moscow’s interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

Sullivan was taken back by the panel's decision to abandon the case against Flyyn. He said he cannot serve just as a “rubber stamp” and appointed a retired judge to argue against the Justice Department’s request.

Democrats have said the Flynn case is an example of Attorney General William Barr improperly meddling to help Trump’s friends and political allies.

The panel will now sit again and decide Michael Flynn's fate on August 11.