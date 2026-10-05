/Ukraine deploys AI-powered robot guns to shoot down Russia's drones

Ukraine is using artificial intelligence(AI)-enabled robot guns to shoot down Russia's new and fast-moving jet-powered drones, the Ukrainian air force confirmed on Monday (October 5). Ukraine has been finding a way for months to counter the new Russian drones pounding the Ukrainian capital. This comes after Russia began deploying newer jet-powered drones capable of moving faster, which makes them harder to intercept than the traditional models, which are based on Iranian Shahed drones.



In response, air force spokesman Colonel Yuri Ignat told national television, "As part of Ukraine's efforts to respond, robotic turrets are now being installed on bridges." "There have already been shoot-downs of the drones, including the bigger, faster and more powerful Geran-5 version," he told national television.

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Homegrown Ukrainian innovation

Ignat elaborated that these newly deployed turrets across Kyiv rely on optical vision and artificial intelligence working in tandem, effectively removing human involvement from the strike process. Sergiy Beskrestnov, who advises Ukraine's defence ministry on technology, described the system over the weekend on Telegram as a homegrown Ukrainian innovation: automated turrets equipped with AI-controlled machine guns designed specifically to take down drones.



According to Beskrestnov, 12 of these turrets are already operational in Kyiv, with plans underway to expand their numbers further. Ignat, however, conceded that the system currently operates within a limited radius.



"It can operate at about one kilometre plus. And it works when conditions are favourable, when the attack approach angle is suitable," he told AFP. "This is not some kind of panacea," he said, and underscored that the turrets were part of "an integrated air defence system that provides engagement of these targets at different tiers". "Of course we rely on all available assets."