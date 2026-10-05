/Iranian women undergo firearms training amid rising tensions with US, Israel

Iranian women took part in a firearms training on Sunday amid the increasing tension between the US, Iran and Israel. It was the first military training course for selected women taking part in the volunteer campaign “Janfada,” meaning “Sacrifice for Iran”, as reported by Mehr News Agency. The training took place at Imam Hossein Square in Tehran, as Iran expands a nationwide volunteer mobilisation campaign, in preparation for a potential ground invasion by the US.

"At Imam Hossein Square, there are individuals present who are US citizens," Sasan Zare, a spokesman for the Sacrificial Volunteers campaign, told the crowd.

"They have come to Iran and are willing to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Iranian people and fight against the United States. Today, we are receiving many requests from foreign nationals residing in the country, asking to be allowed to undergo training, take up arms, and fight against the enemies of this land.”

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This was the first military training course specifically organised for women. Officials and instructors were trying to teach how to handle and fire weapons, including rifles and handguns, as well as training for responding to emergencies and crisis situations.

Raheleh Ghadiri, a 45-year-old participant, said learning how to defend her family and neighbourhood “whether it is about weapons or any other area and have mental preparedness” during wartime would help ease her fears.

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The civilian training programme follows an early mobilisation campaign in which Iran called on volunteers to prepare for national defence. It comes a day after Iran opened another civilian military training centre at Haft-e Tir Square. In September, hundreds of thousands of people participated in a government-organised rally in Tehran linked to the "Janfada-ye Iran" campaign.

Meanwhile, a third US aircraft carrier, the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group, left its San Diego base last week and is expected to reach the Persian Gulf in late October or early November. US President Donald Trump has said that he could make a decision on Iran “very soon”.

"Iran's been decimated. So the only question is, it'll either be the easy way or the hard way," Trump told reporters before leaving the White House for Ohio.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Major General Ali Abdollahi warned that if a new war is launched against Iran, its consequences will spread across the entire region.