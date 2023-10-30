UK: Liam Conlon, son of partygate investigator announces bid to be Labour MP

UK activist Liam Conlon, who is the son of partygate investigator Sue Gray, has announced that he is campaigning to be a Labour candidate at the next general election.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, he said that he is running to be the party's candidate in Beckenham and Penge, which is a new seat created in south-east London.

He wrote: "Our new constituency needs a Labour MP who will deliver real change for those who need it most."

"It starts with winning. That won't be easy, but I'll bring my national campaigning experience to help make it happen," he further added.

His announcement came amid senior Labour members stating the need for diversity of prospective MPs.

On his website, Conlon has listed himself as vice chair of the Lewisham West and Penge Constituency Labour Party (CLP), national chair of the Labour Party Irish Society and a disabilities officer at the Communication Workers Union (CWU).

With his announcement, he also shared several pictures of him campaigning during by-elections in Mid Bedfordshire and Selby and Ainsty.

Conlon's mother, Gray is the former senior civil servant who led the partygate investigation after reports emerged of numerous parties in Downing Street.

Gray's report revealed that former PM Boris Johnson had participated in the gatherings, that were banned (or limited) across the country during the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

The Johnson government faced the wrath of the nation for enjoying wine and cheese parties when people in the country were suffering due to Covid.

The report was vital in the downfall of Johnson's premiership. She then switched to become Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff this year. The move had angered Johnson and some Conservative MPs.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE