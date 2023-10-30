Watch: Czech president hillarious 'oops' moment as he knocks off soldier’s hat with a flag

In a hillarious 'oops' moment, Czech President Petr Pavel accidentally knocked off the hat of the soldier from his head with a flagpole while attending a commemorative ceremony in Prague.



When the large pole was handed over to the head of state, he misjudged its weight and without realising swung it into the soldier who was standing in attention pose and knocked off his hat. The soldier, who had a sword in his hand, did not react to the knocking off his hat and continued to stand in his position as the ceremony continued.

The soldier then left the hat lying on the floor and marched off with his row. After the incident, Pavel took to X to apologise for the mistake adding that this was not his attempt to add 'a new element' to the military ceremony. Amusing — Czech President Petr Pavel knocks a Castle Guard officer’s hat off during a ceremony marking 🇨🇿 Independence Day on Friday. He has since issued a rather charming apology.



pic.twitter.com/KiBLtpcWDp — Ian Willoughby (@Ian_Willoughby) October 28, 2023 × “I feel the need to at least apologize in this way for the physical or psychological harm to the member of the Castle Guard who was hit by a battle banner during the ceremony in Vítkov. It was definitely not an attempt to diversify standard military procedure with a new element. I just underestimated the weight,” Pavel wrote on X. Cítím potřebu se alespoň touto cestou omluvit za fyzickou, případně psychickou újmu příslušníkovi Hradní stráže zasaženému bojovým praporem při ceremoniálu na Vítkově. Rozhodně nešlo o snahu zpestřit novým prvkem standardní vojenskou proceduru. Prostě jsem jen podcenil hmotnost. — Petr Pavel (@prezidentpavel) October 28, 2023 × Czech Republic celebrates Czechoslovak Independence Day

On Saturday (Oct 28), the Czech Republic held a ceremony at the Vitkov Memorial to mark Czechoslovak Independence Day, which commemorated Czechoslovakia's founding on October 28 1918 after the decline Austro-Hungarian empire post the First World War.



The commemorative ceremony held at the Vítkov Memorial was attended by Pavel along with Chief of the Army General Staff Karel Rehka, and other high-ranking officials.

Watch | Russia-Ukraine War | European firms helping Russia produce dagger missiles: Report The Czech president while delivering a speech on Friday (Oct 27), the Czech president reiterated the support of the country for Ukraine in the ongoing war against Russia.



"If Ukraine falls, we all fall," Pavel had stated, further stating that "current conflicts” will not be resolved by just listening to the two sides and making an imaginary line somewhere in the middle, as Russia continues to make gross violations of international law in Ukraine and continue to attack innocent people.



He also appealed to people to listen to the problems and opinions of other people with respect and empathy, without judgment or prejudice, as reported by 420on.

(With inputs from agencies)

