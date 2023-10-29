Russia faces 4,000 casualties as fight for Avdiivka escalates in eastern Ukraine

The Russian army, which has been fighting to gain control of the embattled city of Avdiivka, in eastern Ukraine have most probably faced some worst casualty rates this year, as they have faced losses of at least 4,000 troops, as per reports.



In a call held with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday (Oct 28), Ukraine Defence Minister Rustem Umerov spoke about the staggering death tally of the Russian army in Avdiivka, as per a Telegram post by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence.



The defence ministry of the United Kingdom stated eight brigades had been deployed by Moscow in its campaign for Avdiivka, which is home to a sprawling coke plant and is located roughly 16 miles from Donetsk, which has been occupied by Russia. However, those forces have “likely suffered some of Russia’s highest casualty rates of 2023 so far”.

In its Saturday battlefield report, the Ukrainian General Staff stated that Russian forces were making attempts to encircle Avdiivka, however, Kyiv has continued to repel the Russian troops strongly. “The Ukrainian soldiers are standing their ground, inflicting major losses on the enemy,” it stated.



The assault was launched by Russia on the embattled Donetsk in mid-October as Ukrainian forces were slammed with repeated artillery assaults along with multiple attacks by armoured vehicles and troops, as per the local and military authorities in Ukraine.

Moscow 'lost at least a brigade': Zelensky

On Friday, Ukraine President Vladimir Zelensky stated that in the offensive push of Russia for Avdiivka, Moscow lost “at least a brigade”, which has different sizes but can include as many as 8,000 troops.



“The invaders made several attempts to surround Avdiivka, but each time our soldiers stopped them and threw them back, causing painful losses,” stated Zelensky.

Watch | Russia-Ukraine War | European firms helping Russia produce dagger missiles: Report The concentrated assault by Russia on Avdiivka came nearly five months after a counteroffensive was launched by Ukraine in the south and eastern territories, currently taken by Moscow.



The American think tank, the Institute for the Study of War, on Thursday, said that the forces of Moscow have faced severe losses in equipment in their campaign to control Avdiivka, which “will likely undermine Russian offensive capabilities over the long term”.



This week, the Biden administration stated that Russian soldiers are being executed by the Russian military if they are not following the orders and entire units have been threatened that they will be killed if they tried retreating from the battlefield in Ukraine.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)

