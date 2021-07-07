Trump told Chief of Staff, 'Hitler did good things': Book

The former US President Donald Trump has left the White House but he still manages to stay in the spotlight. This time, it is yet another book controversy.

In a recent revelation, Trump once told his then-chief of staff, John Kelly, that "Hitler did a lot of good things".

Since leaving the White House, Trump has been having a hard time deflecting the troubles coming his way in form of statements made by him and recorded by some journalist or writer.

This shocking statement has been recorded by Michael Bender of the Wall Street Journal in his new book titled, 'Frankly, We Did Win This Election'.

The incident, reportedly, took place while Trump was on a visit to Europe to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the first world war. During a few relaxing moments, Kelly was explaining to Trump "which countries were on which side during the conflict" and "connected the dots from the first world war to the second world war and all of Hitler’s atrocities".

This was when Trump insisted that Hitler "did a lot of good things". As per sources, quoted by Bender, Kelly was quick to dismiss Trump’s statements and he "told the president that he was wrong, but Trump was undeterred". Trump, reportedly, justified his statement by stressing Germany’s economic recovery during the 1930s under Hitler’s rule.

"Kelly pushed back again," Bender writes, "and argued that the German people would have been better off poor than subjected to the Nazi genocide."

As per the book, Kelly stood his ground opposing Trump and told the former reality TV star "you cannot ever say anything supportive of Adolf Hitler. You just can't."

This incident took place at the same time when Trump had landed himself in trouble by allegedly calling US troops who died in the war "losers" and "suckers".

Trump has, however, denied all claims. The book, meanwhile, is due to release on July 13, 2021. Media organisation, the Guardian, has obtained a copy of the book in advance.