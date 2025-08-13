/Trump says, 'Iran is dying to make a deal, they cannot be nuclear'

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (April 30) that only a small group of officials is aware of the true status of ongoing talks with Iran, suggesting that negotiations may be progressing despite appearing stalled publicly. “Nobody knows what the talks are, except myself and a couple of other people,” Trump said in the Oval Office, while also pointing to uncertainty within Iran’s leadership. “We have a problem because nobody knows for sure who the leaders are. It’s a little bit of a problem,” he said.

Trump maintained that Tehran is eager to reach an agreement and credited recent pressure tactics, including actions involving the Strait of Hormuz, for weakening Iran’s position. Insisting Tehran wanted to make a deal ‘badly’, Trump said his blockade of the Strait of Hormuz was working as planned. “Their economy is crashing. The blockade is incredible. The power of the blockade is incredible,” he said. Trump also appeared to downplay the likelihood of escalating military action, signaling uncertainty over whether further steps would be necessary. “I don’t know that we need it. We might need it,” he said. Speaking on the increasing prices of gas, Trump said, “Gas prices will go down as soon as the Iran war is over.”

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US naval blockade ‘an extension of military action: Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday (April 30) strongly criticized the United States over its naval actions in the Strait of Hormuz, saying the measures amount to ongoing military pressure against Iran. In an English-language post on X, Pezeshkian wrote, “What is being done under the guise of a naval blockade is an extension of military operations against a nation paying the price for its resistance and independence.” “Continuation of this oppressive approach is intolerable,” he added. His remarks followed comments from US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who said the Trump administration does not require congressional approval to engage in military action against Iran.