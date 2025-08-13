/Trump announces to lift tariffs on Scotland-Kentucky whiskey ties after royal visit

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday (April 30) that he plans to remove tariffs and restrictions affecting trade between Scotland and the US state of Kentucky, specifically targeting the whiskey and bourbon industries. "People have wanted to do this for a long time, in that there had been great Inter-Country ‌Trade, ⁠especially having to do with the Wooden Barrels used," Trump wrote in a post ⁠on Truth Social. The move comes after the United States and the United Kingdom signed a trade agreement in 2025 that allowed Washington to impose a 10% baseline tariff on many British imports.

“I will be removing the Tariffs and Restrictions on Whiskey having to do with Scotland’s ability to work with the Commonwealth of Kentucky on Whiskey and Bourbon, two very important Industries within Scotland and Kentucky,” Trump wrote. The decision is expected to boost cross-border cooperation between Scottish whisky producers and Kentucky’s bourbon industry, both globally recognised for their heritage and economic significance.

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UTrump said the decision would help strengthen trade ties between Scotland and the US state of Kentucky, emphasising the shared economic value of the Scotch whisky and American bourbon industries. He also highlighted the long-standing connections between the two sectors, including reliance on wooden barrels and integrated cross-border supply chains.