/Who is Nicole Saphier? Trump's pick for US Surgeon General after pulling Casey Means nomination

President Donald Trump announced that he is nominating Dr. Nicole B Saphier to serve as US Surgeon General. "I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Dr. Nicole B. Saphier to be the next SURGEON GENERAL OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA," he said in a Truth Social post. Trump praised Saphier’s medical background, highlighting her work in cancer care and prevention. "Nicole is a STAR physician who has spent her career guiding women facing breast cancer through their diagnosis and treatment while tirelessly advocating to increase early cancer detection and prevention, while at the same time working with men and women on all other forms of cancer diagnoses and treatments," Trump continued.

He also emphasised her communication skills. "She is also an INCREDIBLE COMMUNICATOR, who makes complicated health issues more easily understood by all Americans. Dr. Nicole Saphier will do great things for our Country, and help ‘MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN.’ Congratulations, Nicole, our Country has long been waiting for you!" he concluded.

Who is Nicole Saphier?

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Saphier, a former Fox News Channel contributor, has been active in public health discussions and the media. Dr. Saphier is the sister of Calley Means, an entrepreneur and close adviser to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Both have been vocal supporters of the "Make America Healthy Again" initiative, advocating for addressing chronic diseases and improving public health outcomes.

The announcement followed Trump’s criticism of Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., whom he accused of blocking a previous nominee, Casey Means. "For months, Senator Bill Cassidy (of the GREAT State of Louisiana!), a very disloyal person whose 'TRUMP' Endorsement got him elected, but later voted to impeach "President Trump" on what has now proven to be a total Hoax and Scam, has stood in the way of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Nominee, Casey Means, for the important position of U.S. Surgeon General," the president declared in a Truth Social post.

Trump reiterated his support for Casey Means and the broader health agenda. "I nominated Casey, a strong MAHA Warrior, at the recommendation of Secretary Kennedy, who understands the MAHA Movement better than anyone, with perhaps the possible exception of ME! Nevertheless, despite Senator Cassidy’s intransigence and political games, Casey will continue to fight for MAHA on the many important Health issues facing our Country, such as the rising childhood disease epidemic, increased autism rates, poor nutrition, over-medicalization, and researching the root causes of infertility, and many other difficult medical problems. Casey, thank you for your service to our Nation!" he added.