Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, owner of Truth Social and streaming service Truth+, fell 12 per cent to $4.08 on November 16 in the third straight daily loss. His $TRUMP meme coin is at record lows. The Trump media company, trading on Nasdaq as DJT, is down 43 per cent in a month and over two-thirds this year. Despite all this, the US president and his family keep making money. Here is how:

$1 billion debt deadline is looming for Trump media company

Investors are focused on November 30, when holders of $1 billion in convertible notes, issued by the Trump media firm in May 2025, can demand cash repayment. The notes convert at $34.72 a share, far above the current share price, making conversion unattractive. Trump Media plans to repay with cash and credit, but has warned it may have to sell some of its 15,649 bitcoin. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is down nearly 50 per cent from its October peak.

Shareholders will vote on December 14 on the $6 billion all-stock merger of the company with fusion-energy firm TAE Technologies. Each side will own about 50 per cent, and the share count will roughly double to about 600 million on a fully diluted basis.

A planned digital-token distribution to shareholders was dropped due to difficulties obtaining data on some beneficial owners.

Paper profit, tiny revenue

Trump Media reported Q3 revenue of $3.0 million, up 205 per cent year-on-year. Subscriptions to Truth API and Truth+ contributed $1.8 million. Truth API, launched in August, sells trading firms low-latency access to often market-moving posts by Trump and other top accounts for up to $100,000 a month.

Trump Media net income hit $409.7 million, driven almost entirely by $496.1 million in gains on digital assets, mainly bitcoin, and equity securities. Operations remain loss-making: a $12.3 million adjusted EBITDA loss in Q3 and a $234.2 million net loss for the first nine months.

Trump meme coin slump

The Trump meme coin $TRUMP traded near 92 cents on November 16, down from a 2025 peak above $74. Interest in the third coinholders' dinner, set for November 22 at Trump's golf club outside Washington, has collapsed: only 130 wallets, holding a combined $8.6 million, made the final leaderboard, a 94 per cent drop from the first dinner.

Reuters estimates outside investors in five main Trump-linked crypto projects have lost more than $5 billion.

But his family keeps earning

Trump's 2025 financial disclosure, released June 30, showed more than $1.4 billion in crypto income, including at least $635 million from the meme coin and nearly $800 million from World Liberty Financial, a Trump family crypo venture.

Newer estimates go further. Reuters estimated that four family crypto ventures generated at least $2.3 billion in profit between November 2024 and April 2026, with no evidence that the Trumps invested their own money, while over a million investors lost about $2.3 billion. Bloomberg estimated in May that the family made roughly $1.55 billion from World Liberty token sales alone.