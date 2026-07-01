/Trump minted over $1 billion from crypto dealings in first year back in office

US President Donald Trump earned more than $1 billion from his cryptocurrency ventures last year, significantly increasing his annual income during the first year of his return to the White House, according to financial disclosure documents released on Tuesday by the US Office of Government Ethics.

The mandatory filings are required under a 1978 law that obliges the US president and vice president to disclose their income, assets and financial interests.

According to the 927-page filing, Trump reported $635 million in royalties from a company that issues the $TRUMP crypto token, which he launched three days before taking office for his second term ahead of his inauguration in January 2025.

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In addition, Trump reported over $500 million in income from token sales by World Liberty Financial, the cryptocurrency firm supported by him and his family.

Crypto business drives Trump's earnings

Since returning to office, Trump and his family have expanded their presence in the cryptocurrency sector through digital assets and related businesses.

At the beginning of 2025, Trump said he wanted the United States to become the “crypto capital of the world”.

Many of his crypto ventures were still in their early stages when he took office, but have since generated more revenue than much of his long-established property portfolio. The growth has been supported by billionaire investors and Trump's decision to roll back the federal crackdown on the cryptocurrency industry.

According to Forbes, Trump's personal fortune nearly tripled from $2.3 billion in 2024 to $6.5 billion in 2026, largely due to his cryptocurrency businesses.

In addition to income from WLF and its cryptocurrency operations, Trump also earned several million dollars through investments in publicly listed cryptocurrency companies, including the Coinbase exchange platform.

Trump's assets are held in a trust managed by his son, Donald Trump Jr. However, the trust's rules allow it to be dissolved at any time, meaning Trump could regain direct control after the end of his second term.

White House rejects ethical concerns

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly dismissed concerns over possible conflicts of interest and said Trump had proudly made the United States "the crypto capital of the world".

"Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged or will ever engage in conflicts of interest," she said in a statement.

"All actions by President Trump and his administration are taken in the best interest of the American people, and any so-called 'reporters' pushing otherwise are recycling the same, tired, false narrative that Democrats and the legacy media have been pushing for a decade," She added.