/Satellite images reveal scale of Venezuela earthquake devastation; nearly 59,000 buildings damaged - NASA releases data

According to satellite data released by US space agency NASA, the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela last week damaged or destroyed roughly 58,870 buildings. The shocking radar data was captured by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-1 satellite just 24 hours after the disaster.

"Approximately 58,870 buildings were likely damaged or destroyed across the affected region" based on satellite radar data gathered on June 25, the day after the earthquakes, according to researchers Corey Scher and Jamon Van Den Hoek of Oregon State University.

The data provides the first comprehensive look at the geometric scale of the crisis. While these orbital assessments are preliminary and await comprehensive ground verification, they offer emergency teams the clearest picture yet of the disaster's footprint.