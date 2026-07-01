/Afghanistan launches airstrikes inside Pakistan, targets ISIS centres: Taliban

The Afghan Air Force carried out airstrikes in Pakistan targeting what it described as ISIS centres used to plan and coordinate terrorist attacks against civilians inside Afghanistan. The strikes reportedly hit locations in Pakistan's Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, the Taliban's Defence Ministry said, according to Tolo News.

The drone strikes came about two days after Pakistan carried out a series of deadly airstrikes along its border with Afghanistan on Sunday. According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), at least 28 civilians were killed, and 49 others were injured in the Pakistani strikes.