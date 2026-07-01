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Afghanistan launches airstrikes inside Pakistan, targets ISIS centres: Taliban

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 05:55 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 05:56 IST
Afghanistan launches airstrikes inside Pakistan, targets ISIS centres: Taliban

Afghan residents look at the remains of a building damaged in a Pakistani airstrike at a village in Tsamkani district of Afghanistan's Paktia province on June 29, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The drone strikes came about two days after Pakistan carried out a series of deadly airstrikes along its border with Afghanistan on Sunday.

The Afghan Air Force carried out airstrikes in Pakistan targeting what it described as ISIS centres used to plan and coordinate terrorist attacks against civilians inside Afghanistan. The strikes reportedly hit locations in Pakistan's Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, the Taliban's Defence Ministry said, according to Tolo News.

The drone strikes came about two days after Pakistan carried out a series of deadly airstrikes along its border with Afghanistan on Sunday. According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), at least 28 civilians were killed, and 49 others were injured in the Pakistani strikes.

(This is a developing story; further details are awaited)

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About the Author

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

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