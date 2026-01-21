/Trump increased his wealth by $1.4 bn since reclaiming presidency

US President Donald Trump, since returning to office in 2025, has generated at least $1.4 bn in wealth according to a report by the NYT, which is 16,822 times the median US household income. The report tallies all the publicly available profits of his private venture by virtue of the office of the US President. This number is a conservative estimate, as most of his private ventures are hidden from public records. Since taking office in 2025, he doubled his net worth to $6.6 billion. He holds the title of the richest ever President of the United States.

How did Trump make $1.4 billion in one year?

Since his reelection in 2025, the Trump family has made $23 million from licensing his name for 20 different overseas projects, including those in Oman, India, and Riyadh, which would require coordination with foreign governments. In Vietnam, threatened Tariffs were lowered following a $1.5 billion Trump-branded golf resort being awarded to a Trump organisation.

A documentary on Melania Trump by Amazon added $28 million more to the Trumps, the amount is higher than any other similar documentary project acquired by Amazon. Qatar gave Trump a $400 million jet. He is using the jet as Air Force One and plans to take it with him.

Since Donald Trump's reelection, tech and media companies have shelled out $90.5 million in settlements. These were from companies like X, ABC News, Meta, YouTube and Paramount. The majority of the companies were coerced into settlement by his personal legal team. A lion's share of the money went to the private foundation called the Donald J Trump Presidential Library Fund. These are not just settlements; these are quid-pro-quo deals. Paramount was bullied into paying $16 million for a “deceptive” editing of a Kamala Harris interview. In return, within three weeks, the Federal Communications Commission approved an $8 billion merger with Skydance.

The major share of the Trump family's earnings came from crypto; the NYT report puts the figure at $867 million. World Liberty Financial has blurred the boundary between private enterprise and government policy. People can influence federal policy by buying his coin. Most of the deals are private, but in 2025, a UAE-based firm decided to deposit $2 billion into a Trump firm, just weeks before Trump gave them access to the country's advanced semiconductor chips.

These sums do not properly reflect the documented gains of the company. According to a report by the Financial Times, Eric Trump has said that the public does not have the proper accounting of the earnings of World Liberty International.



