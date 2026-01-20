Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavarov in a press conference on January 20, claimed that Greenland was never part of Denmark or Norway, but a colonial territory. He further asserted that a fair conversation on Greenland would not have been possible even unitll few days back. Lavorv asserted that Russia was not interested in Greenland or Denmark.

"If we talk about Greenland, it has to do with the consequences of the colonial era". He further continued that Greenland was at first part of Norweigan colony, then it became part of Denmark in the start of 20th century as an autonomus territory." He said the members of the NATO are put to the test over this. One member is preparing to attack another. “There are discussions ongoing within NATO whether it's time to shut it down,” said Lavarov.

Lavrov criticised the Trump administration's inconsistency with international law. He asserted that the "rule-based order" is not there anymore; it's the 'law of the strongest' now.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“We see the inconsistency in actions by the administration of Donald Trump in terms of ensuring international security & their attitude towards international law,” said Lavrov.

He accused the West of weaponising Ukraine and undermining Russian security issues. He added that European leaders have been openly preparing for a war against Russia. He claimed that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is saying that Germany must 'once again' become the strongest country in Europe, but ironically, it denies engaging with Russia, likening it to “appeasing Hitler”. He warned that a confrontation between Russia and the US would be criminal and claimed that nuclear power should be responsible.

He further commented on the relation between the BRICS nation which are at their strongest now. “Africa is realising it is still exploited by neo-colonial methods - and this awareness is growing every day”, he added that Africa is entering a “second renaissance.”