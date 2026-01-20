/Norway warns citizens of wartime property seizures as Arctic tensions rise among global powers

Norway government has alerted its citizens about wartime acquisition of private properties such as houses, vehicles, boats and machinery. The government sent around 13,500 preparatory requisition letters to citizens, as Arctic has emerged as the flashpoint for the domination of the global superpowers like the US, Russia and China. The notices were sent out on January 19 and will be valid for a year. One third of the letters sent were new requests, while two-thirds were from the last year.

"The requisitions are intended to ensure that, in a wartime situation, the armed forces have access to the resources necessary for the defence of the country," the military said in a statement.

Norway shares a vital 123-mile-long border with Russia and a maritime border. It plays an important role in NATO's surveillance operations. Global warming and the resulting shrinking of ice caps have opened up new shipping lanes and natural resources, possibilities that are strategic to all the global powers.

Russia, by virtue of its geography, is the largest country in the Arctic and has 2 million people living in it. It already has a massive military presence in the Arctic. Around 53 per cent of the coast in Arctic belongs to Russia. Moreover, China claims to be a “near-Arctic state”. Russia has invited investment through its "Ice Silk Road,” or Polar Silk Road, which is another part of its mega development project. Four NATO defence experts, including the former Chief of US Southern Command, Glen VanHerck, stated that the NATO states would require another decade to catch up with Russia. The Kola facility, which is near the Norwegian border, is home to the world's largest concentration of nuclear warheads.

"They [the nuclear weapons] are not only pointed towards Norway, but towards the UK and over the pole towards Canada and the US," said Norway's Ministry of Defence Tore Sandvik. But Trump has been consistent with his rhetoric and has threatened to acquire Greenland. He wrote in a letter to Norway's Prime Minister that he is not thinking about “peace” since he was snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“The world is not secure unless we have complete and total control of Greenland,” claimed Trump.

On Saturday, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store wrote in a post, “Norway's position is firm: Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Norway fully supports the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Denmark.”