Tropical Storm Nepartak makes landfall in Japan

Tropical Storm Nepartak made landfall in northern Japan on Wednesday. There were no immediate reports of damage and Olympic football matches in the region were due to go ahead.

The storm made landfall in Japan's Miyagi region in the north shortly before 6 am local time (2100 GMT)

The storm is passing south of Morioka city in Iwate prefecture, bringing "strong" but not "violent" winds of 90 kilometres (56 miles) per hour, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Football matches are being held in Miyagi on Wednesday. Organisers said that they would not be affected.

Heavy rain prompted some towns in Iwate to issue landslide warnings and a number of local train services were suspended, but not bullet trains.

The storm is projected to weaken as it travels northwest and out into the Sea of Japan by early evening.

On Tuesday, wind and rain to parts of Japan's east coast made conditions challenging at women's triathlon in Tokyo.

Organisers rescheduled some rowing and archery events over concerns about high winds and brought forward the final rounds of the surfing competitions to take advantage of the waves.

Japan's typhoon season runs from around May to October, peaking in August and September.

In 2019, Typhoon Hagibis smashed into Japan as it hosted the Rugby World Cup, killing more than 100 people.

