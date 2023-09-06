Tropical Storm Lee could transform into category-3 hurricane by this date

The US National Hurricane Centre on Tuesday said newly formed tropical Storm Lee might rapidly intensify into an "extremely dangerous" hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean by this weekend. The storm could metamorphose into a major category 3 or stronger hurricane by Friday (September 8) with leeward Caribbean islands, expected to feel its impact.

"There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of this system," the centre said in its public advisory.

According to a CNN report, anyone in the eastern Caribbean – including the leeward islands such as Puerto Rico and Hispaniola – as well as the Bahamas will need to keep a close eye on the forecast.

The forecasters said the wind speed could easily reach 150 mph on Sunday evening. Currently, the tropical storm is mustering maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and moving about 1,230 miles east of the Leeward Islands, which include the Virgin Islands, Saint Martin, and Antigua and Barbuda.

Will it hit the US mainland?

The hurricane centre said it is too soon to call if the storm-turned-hurricane will impact the mainland US. However, the agency warned that even if the hurricane stays out, dangerous surf and rip currents could once again threaten the East Coast.

The storm might bring strong gusts, heavy rain, dangerous surf and extremely large waves. Experts say because Lee is expected to only hug the Caribbean islands and stay in the open waters, cruise lines might feel more of the impact.

Notably, Lee transformed into a tropical storm on Tuesday after forming in the morning, whilst moving through extremely warm waters of the Atlantic. According to scientists, rapid intensification takes place when a storm's winds increase quickly over a short period of time. The phenomenon is usually aided by warm ocean waters.

Moving ahead, the storm has nearly all the ingredients required to become menacing in nature: Plenty of moisture, low wind shear and abnormally warm water along the entire stretch of the cyclone's projected path.

Lee comes just a week after Hurricane Idalia smashed Haiti and parts of Florida. It was the largest hurricane to hit the US state in more than a century, with wind speeds hovering around 125 mph, leaving 500,000 residents without any power for days on stretch.

(With inputs from agencies)