Top 10 world news today: Coronavirus death toll rises in China, UN on WhatsApp and more

Here are the top-10 world news of the day:

Coronavirus: 26 dead and millions on lockdown; China to build new hospital within 10 days

China is hurrying to assemble another emergency clinic in just 10 days to treat patients at the focal point of a fatal virus outbreak that has stricken several individuals, state media announced Friday. Read More.

Donald Trump 'should be removed': Adam Schiff

Lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff called dramatically for the Senate to remove President Donald Trump from office, saying the US leader cannot be trusted to put the country's interests ahead of his own. "The American people deserve a president they can count on, to put their interest first," said Schiff.Read More

UN instructs officials not to use WhatsApp; not supported as a secure mechanism, says spokesman

A UN spokesman has informed that UN officials not to use Facebook-owned Whatsapp to communicate. UN spokesman Farhan Haq said: “The senior officials at the UN have been instructed not to use WhatsApp, it’s not supported as a secure mechanism.” Read More.

Angry Saudis tweet to boycott Amazon over Crown Prince's alleged involvement in hacking Bezos' phone

Twitter is being flooded by pro-Saudi posts in defence of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who has been accused of hacking Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos' iPhone. Riyadh dismissed the accusations on Tuesday and called them absurd. Read More.

Musharraf seeks mercy from Pakistan President Alvi over death penalty

Former Pakistan President and ex-army general Pervez Musharaff has forwarded a mercy plea to President Dr Arif Alvi. In the petition sent by Musharaff to the President of Pakistan, he argued that he was unlawfully given the death penalty without being given an opportunity to contest the verdict. Read More.

Thousands join anti-US rally in Baghdad, rattling rival protesters

Thousands of supporters of volatile Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr gathered in Baghdad on Friday for a "million-strong" march to demand the ouster of US troops, putting the protest-hit capital on edge. "Get out, get out, occupier!" some shouted, while others chanted, "Yes to sovereignty!" Read More.

Trump administration rolls back law preventing pollution in drinking water sources

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalised a move that removes millions of miles of streams and around 50 per cent of America’s wetlands from federal oversight, which will potentially give a free hand to pesticides and other pollutants be dumped without penalty. Read More.

Malaysian rights group sues Singapore minister over false news law

Singapore's interior minister was sued Friday by a Malaysian human rights group in a bid to prevent the city-state from enforcing its law against false information in Malaysia. Read More.

Philippines President Duterte threatens to end US military pact

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to end a pact key to annual war games with American troops if the US does not restore the travel visa of an official who oversaw his drug war. Read More.

Locust plague devastates crops in Horn of Africa

Swarms of desert locusts are wreaking havoc across the Horn of Africa, having damaged tens of thousands of hectares so far, according to reports from the Food and Agriculture Organization. Read More.