Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the UK on Saturday (March 1) as he is scheduled to attend a key European defence summit on Sunday. He will also be meeting UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer later in the day.

The first phase of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas has ended on Saturday, with no progress made on the second phase.

Ukraine's Zelensky arrives in UK after dismal meeting with Trump at White House

Gaza ceasefire: Hamas ready to complete 'remaining stages' of truce, Israel yet to strike a deal

'Uncivilised, anti-American': Vivek Ramaswamy faces backlash for appearing barefoot in interview | See HERE

Vivek Ramaswamy, American entrepreneur and former presidential candidate, has been trolled as he was seen barefoot at an interview. The interview video, which was live streamed last year, has been making rounds on social media.

Trump tried to use Zelensky against Biden but it backfired - What fueled his anger towards 'terrible' Ukraine

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday (Feb 28) engaged in what could be defined as a history-making moment in the relations between both countries.

'Trump has stolen our content': Gaza AI video creators accuse US prez, says no idea how it reached White House

Days ago, US President Donald Trump shared an AI video, showing his vision of Gaza. However, the creators of the controversial video slammed Trump, saying that they never meant to become a "propaganda machine", adding that it was just for "satire".

'Irresponsible warmonger': Russia labels Zelensky's 'historic' meeting with Trump 'complete failure'

Russia on Saturday (March 1) labelled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the United States a diplomatic disaster after his meeting with former US President Donald Trump descended into a heated argument.

'Antagonistic': US State Secretary Marco Rubio demands 'apology' from Zelensky for White House fiasco

US State Secretary Marco Rubio criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his fiery war of words with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the White House.

Delhi government bans refueling of vehicles older than 15 years. Here's all you need to know

The Delhi government on March 1 announced measures to curb air pollution. In the latest move, vehicles older than 15 years will be denied fuel; in addition, they will also install smog guns at necessary locations. The national capital has been battling the perennial issue of poor air quality, which has only been getting worse over the years. Starting April 1, fuel stations will be equipped with devices that will detect vehicles that have run over the set limit.

Dismal England end Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on winless note as South Africa tops Group B

England ended their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on winless note as Jos Buttler took charge of the side in white-ball cricket for one final time on Saturday (Mar 1). Playing at the National Stadium in Karachi South Africa beat England by seven wickets and finished group winners ahead of Australia. South Africa remain undefeated in the Champions Trophy 2025 as they look to win their second title in the coveted ICC tournament.

Oscars CEO on Karla Sofía Gascón controversy: 'She’s still a nominee. we honor that'

Oscars 2025, the biggest night of cinema, is just a few hours away! Ahead of the ceremony, Academy CEO Bill Kramer addressed the controversy around actress Karla Sofia Gascón, who is the big nominee of this year's ceremony.

