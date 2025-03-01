Days ago, US President Donald Trump shared an AI video, showing his vision of Gaza. However, the creators of the controversial video slammed Trump, saying that they never meant to become a "propaganda machine", adding that it was just for "satire".

Advertisment

In the video, the US president was seen chilling with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu beside the pool. The video shared by Trump depicts a modern coastal strip lined with promenades, high-rises, and shimmering beaches.

Moreover, the video also showed belly dancers, a child clutching a golden balloon shaped like Trump's face, and a massive golden statue of Trump himself.

Also read: Trump's Gaza 'Riviera' video slammed by Democrats as 'absolutely ridiculous and insulting'

Advertisment

The video creators Israeli-born Solo Avital and American-born Ariel Vromen explained that their video was intended to be humorous.

'No idea how it reached White House'

They said that it was an experiment with an AI software called Arcana and that they had no idea how it reached the White House.

Advertisment

Avital and Vromen are co-founders of EyeMix Visuals, a Los Angeles-based company that produces advertising and commercial content mainly using artificial intelligence.

Also read: ‘Trump Gaza number one’: US president shares his vision of post-war region, with Netanyahu chilling by pool

“It was exactly the same minute that Trump was announcing this thing on TV, like, almost like in the background, you know, it was, ‘Hey, why don’t we do that? Let’s do a little satire,’” Avital told NBC.

Meanwhile, Vromen claimed to have been in Las Vegas when Trump suggested his proposal for Gaza to take over.

"The idea was like, how Trump wants to turn Gaza into Vegas. We wanted to have an internal laugh about it. It was a joke.”

He further clarified that the purpose of the bearded dancers in the film was to ridicule Hamas members, pointing to Hamas' recent treatment of the dead Israeli hostages, which infuriated many Israelis.

Also read: Trump’s Gaza takeover plan and non-nuclear Iran: A game-changer or a political fantasy?

Accused of stealing their content

Avital said that he was shocked that Trump shared their video on social media without a caption.

He told NBC News that he was stunned when Trump would upload a video featuring “himself standing erected in the center of the city as a golden statue, like some sort of a dictator” and a footage of him “dancing with a woman that wasn't his wife in a club.”

They said that Trump did not give them credit or provided some background information.

They accused Trump of using their video without proper permission.

“Trump has stolen our content because this was made by artists,” Vromen stated.

Also read: ‘Will only put oil on fire’: Trump’s proposal for Gaza takeover faces international backlash

(With inputs from agencies)