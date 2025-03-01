Vivek Ramaswamy, American entrepreneur and former presidential candidate, has been trolled as he was seen barefoot at an interview. The interview video, which was live streamed last year, has been making rounds on social media.

The video has sparked a wave of strong reactions on social media, with some calling him "uncivilised" and "anti-American".

Ramaswamy is currently running for the governor of Ohio following 2024 US Presidential elections.

One of the users wrote, "Vivek will never be governor of Ohio. This is unacceptable for America."

Another commented, "Maybe at least have some socks on while you interview for a position in the most powerful empire on the planet, yeah?"

While a third user wrote, "Vivek lectures us about education while barefoot. Uncivilised."

Commentator Ian Miles Cheong quickly defended Ramaswamy, calling it the "dumbest argument" he's heard.

He further pointed out that going barefoot in one's own home is hardly anti-American.

“I guess too many people grew up on sitcoms where they wear their shoes in bed," he added.

The dumbest argument I’ve heard against Vivek is that going barefoot in your own house is anti-American. I guess too many people grew up on sitcoms where they wear their shoes in bed. pic.twitter.com/JVfJMa6VKe — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 28, 2025

Ramaswamy himself addressed the backlash, saying, "This is America, folks. I let the dogs out in my house when I feel like it."

His remark was commended by some, while, others criticised it.

One user wrote, "Vivek showed extreme class when Coulter stated flat out because of his race she would not vote for him. He kept the conversation going and never fell into an offended or victim mentality. Well done by him."

Many other users also came to support Ramaswamy and pointed out that removing shoes indoors is a common practice in many cultures, including South and East Asia.

“Nearly all Indians go barefoot in their own homes. There's nothing wrong with it. Just a cultural thing”, a user posted.

Another user said, "“In Indian tradition, it is customary to take off your shoes before entering someone's home, considered a sign of respect and hygiene, as it prevents bringing dirt and germs from outside into the house; this practice is widely followed."

Further, political commentator Kim Iversen also joined the debate, saying, "I understand this is a ‘culture' thing, but you non-Asians wearing shoes in your homes need a culture shift."

Iversen added that in her own home, shoes are not allowed, and that socks are also prohibited due to the risk of slipping on hardwood floors.

