Ohio Governor and Republican leader Mike DeWine on Wednesday (November 27) signed a bill which restricts transgender students from going into multi-person bathrooms which match their gender identities.

The bill was signed under the "Protect All Students Act" in which Ohio K-12 public and private schools, colleges and universities are required to designate separate locker rooms, accommodations and bathrooms "for the exclusive use" of males and females, on the basis of their gender which was assigned to them at the time of their birth, in buildings of school and other facilities which are used to conducting school-sponsored events.

“It revolves around safety, security, and, I think, common sense. It protects our children and grandchildren in private spaces where they are most vulnerable,” argued Republican Ohio state Sen. Jerry Cirino, who had sponsored the bill.

Some people have been exempted from the new instructions, which includes people who assist children or someone with disability and school employees.

The bill also included exemptions in case of emergency situations. Schools are free to offer single-use and family bathrooms to pupils.

The law will be brought into effect in the next 90 days, but how the implementation of the law will take place remains unclear because no enforcement mechanism has been mentioned in the bill.

Supporters of bill call it 'common sense', opposition expresses disappointment

President of the Center for Christian Virtue Aaron Baer, who was supporting the bill, in a statement said, "Common sense is on a winning streak in America today."

Christian Virtue Aaron Baer is the largest Christian public policy organisation in Ohio.

"No student should be forced to go into the bathroom or locker room with a student of the opposite sex, and Ohio's kids are better protected now because of Governor DeWine's decision to sign this bill," added Baer.

Meanwhile, the state’s LGBTQ+ advocacy and legal aid organisation Equality Ohio said that the law is posing a risk to transgender youth “or anyone perceived as transgender by authorities.”

“We are deeply disappointed that Governor DeWine has allowed this dangerous bill to become law that puts vulnerable trans youth at risk for abuse and harassment,” said Executive Director Dwayne Steward, in a statement.

The group added that it will continue to fight “for a state that embraces and respects all its residents.”

Till now at least 11 states have adopted similar laws in which transgender girls and women are not allowed to use woman bathrooms at public schools and other government facilities.

(With inputs from agencies)