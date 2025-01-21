The White House said on Monday (Jan 20) that Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will no longer co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside billionaire Elon Musk, reported news agency Associated Press.

It comes after earlier media reports suggested that Vivek may have to exit DOGE to run for Ohio governor.

Washington Post newspaper had earlier reported that Vivek is expected to replace the term-limited Republican state leader Mike DeWine.

CBS News reported that the move to remove Vivek from DOGE may have been a "result of friction" between him and the incoming agency staff.

The US channel claimed some officials were frustrated with Vivek because of his "lack of participation in the heavy lifting."

A New York Times report had earlier claimed that Musk himself had been critical of Vivek in private conversations.

Vivek confirms exit

Vivek later took to X to confirm his exit from the DOGE, saying it was his honour to help support the creation of the new department.

"I’m confident that Elon & team will succeed in streamlining government. I’ll have more to say very soon about my future plans in Ohio. Most importantly, we’re all-in to help President Trump make America great again!" he wrote in his X post.

The governor’s seat in Ohio will be up for grabs in November 2026.

It's because the current Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine is term-limited and has named his deputy Jon Husted would fill the Senate seat being vacated by Vice President JD Vance.

Interestingly, Vivek was also a contender for the vacancy, and Trump himself told him that he would be a good fit.

(With inputs from agencies)