'Will revive our conviction': Vivek Ramaswamy joins Ohio governor race

Republican billionaire businessman Vivek Ramaswamy kickstarted his campaign for governor of Ohio on Monday, one month after quitting US President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency.

Ramaswamy had co-led the DOGE with tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, the world's richest person and Trump's biggest donor, in its mission to gut federal staffing and spending.

"President Trump is reviving our conviction in America, we require a leader here at home, who will revive our conviction in Ohio," Ramaswamy said in a speech on Monday.

A former 2024 presidential primary candidate, Ramaswamy went on to endorse Trump, who returned the favor by appointing him to the DOGE.

His departure from the commission was announced soon after Trump's inauguration in late January. There were already reports then that he intended to run for governor of the state.

Trump endorsed his bid on Monday evening.

"I know him well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL. He's Young, Strong, and Smart!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"He will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, will never let you down, and has my COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!" he added.

Ramaswamy ignited controversy among conservatives in late December when he defended visas for highly skilled foreign workers, who are widely employed in Silicon Valley.

He had suggested that companies prefer foreign workers because they lack an "American culture," which he said venerates mediocrity.

"A culture that celebrates the prom queen over the math olympiad champ, or the jock over the valedictorian, will not produce the best engineers," he had posted, warning that, without a change in attitude, "we'll have our asses handed to us by China."

The election for Ohio governor will take place on November 3, 2026.

