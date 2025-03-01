England ended their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on winless note as Jos Buttler took charge of the side in white-ball cricket for one final time on Saturday (Mar 1). Playing at the National Stadium in Karachi South Africa beat England by seven wickets and finished group winners ahead of Australia. South Africa remain undefeated in the Champions Trophy 2025 as they look to win their second title in the coveted ICC tournament.

England remain winless in CT 2025

Playing for pride in their final group game of the Champions Trophy, South African batters made light work of England as they chased down the 180-run target in 29.1 overs. Rassie van der Dussen (unbeaten 72) and Heinrich Klaasen (64 off 56) played a key role in the Proteas winning the contest. The pair stitched a partnership of 127 runs for the third wicket before Klaasen was dismissed. Earlier Ryan Rickelton had scored 27 off 25 to set the stage for a one-sided Proteas win.

Jofra Archer bagged two wickets while Adil Rashid dismissed Klaasen to get his only success.

England bowled out for 179

England were bowled out for 179 in the final group match of the Champions Trophy 2025. In his final match as England’s white-ball captain, Jos Buttler scored 21 off 43. Joe Root was the top scorer for England with 37 off 44 while Jofra Archer (25), Ben Duckett (24) and Harry Brook (19) also got starts.

For South Africa Marco Jansen (39/3) and Wiaan Mulder (25/3) were the pick of the bowlers while spin maestro Keshav Maharaj bagged a couple of wickets.

The low score also meant South Africa technically qualified for the semis of the Champions Trophy. Even a washout would have seen the Proteas in the semis considering Afghanistan were no longer able to catch them mathematically even in case of a defeat.