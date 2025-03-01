India might opt for left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh in Sunday’s Champions Trophy clash against New Zealand, considering the presence of five left-handed batters in the opposition lineup and Mohammed Shami’s slight calf discomfort from the Pakistan game.

During Friday’s practice session, Arshdeep bowled 13 overs at full intensity under the supervision of bowling coach Morne Morkel, while Shami, who recently returned from a long injury layoff, bowled only 6-7 overs with a restricted run-up and wasn’t operating at full throttle.

Shami had received treatment on his right leg during the Pakistan match on February 23, shortly after completing his third over. Given this, the team management may opt to rest him ahead of the crucial semi-finals.

While KL Rahul, in his media interaction, was uncertain about making changes to the winning combination, assistant coach Ryan Doeschate hinted that the bowling lineup might see some alterations.

'It's been hard on Pant not playing'

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has acknowledged that it's been really hard for ace wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant to be watching the ongoing Champions Trophy matches from the sidelines but that's the nature of sport at this level.

Pant has not been a part of the playing XI in the last two group games, with India handing over the wicket-keeping duties to KL Rahul, who has performed remarkably well behind the stumps and provided solidity to the middle order.

"It's been very hard on Rishabh not playing. But that's the nature of sport at this level, Doeschate told reporters on Friday, when asked if having two quality keepers has been a good dilemma.

"KL has been good. He didn't get many chances... We've got to keep Rishabh up and running. We never know when we're going to need him. But certainly to have two wicket-keepers of that calibre is a nice thing to have." Doeschate admitted that Sunday's match against New Zealand could be a contest of spin between the two sides.

(With inputs from agencies)