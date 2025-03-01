In a heartwarming gesture during India's Champions Trophy practice session at the ICC Cricket Academy, top-order batter Shreyas Iyer made net bowler Jaskiran Singh’s day by gifting him a pair of spikes.

Jaskiran, a chartered accountant and passionate cricket enthusiast, was fielding at long-off when Iyer approached him and asked, "Paaji kya haal-chaal, sab badiya?" (Brother, how are you? Everything fine?). Moments later, Iyer inquired about his shoe size and handed him a brand-new pair of spikes.

"Shreyas bhai asked me my shoe size, and when I said 10, he told me, ‘I've got something for you,’ and gave me these spikes. It really means a lot," Jaskiran was quoted saying to PTI Videos.

Watch the video here:

VIDEO | Here is what Jaskiran Singh, a Charted Accountant and part-time cricketer from UAE said after receiving a pair of shoes from India batter Shreyas Iyer on the sidelines of India's training session in Dubai on Friday. Jaskiran has been residing in UAE for last 18 years and… pic.twitter.com/tkNPqtddaX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 1, 2025

As part of the ICC net bowling team, Jaskiran has bowled to Pakistan and Bangladesh but was disappointed at not getting a chance to bowl to the Indian team, as there were already enough off-spinners in the squad. However, Iyer’s thoughtful gesture instantly lifted his spirits.

"I’ve been with Team India since the first session, and today is the fourth. Shreyas bhai is always joyful on the field. Every time the ball comes to me, he's like, ‘Catch it!’" Jaskiran added.

Jaskiran also expressed his admiration for Rishabh Pant and hopes to bowl to him someday, saying, "I really look up to Pant because he’s a lefty, and due to the natural angle, the ball will go away from him."